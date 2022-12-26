Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $10.23 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.