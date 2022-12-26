Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 4.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.