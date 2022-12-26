Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,260 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

