Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 439 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $833.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

