Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

