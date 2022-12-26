Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 24,727 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,150,428 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

