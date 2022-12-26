Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.