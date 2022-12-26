Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $1.04 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $37,469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,083,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $9,326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.