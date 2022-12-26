Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners comprises about 5.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

