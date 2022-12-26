Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after buying an additional 4,233,730 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.19 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

