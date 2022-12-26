Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

