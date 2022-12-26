Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 30,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $703.94 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.