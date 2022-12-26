Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TRP opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

