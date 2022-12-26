AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lowered by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AZN stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

