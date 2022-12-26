AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

