AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,064 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

