AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 639.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,430.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,452.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,266.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

