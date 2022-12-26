Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after buying an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

