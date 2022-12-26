Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $11,466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.82.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $281.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $690.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

