Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

