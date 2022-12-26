Bailard Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.28 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

