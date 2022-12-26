Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

