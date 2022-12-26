Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

