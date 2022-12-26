Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $71.47 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

