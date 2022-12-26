Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $17.62 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN stock opened at $241.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

