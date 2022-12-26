Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $21.85 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

