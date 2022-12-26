Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $28.19 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3,571.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCO stock opened at $278.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

