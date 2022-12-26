Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,872 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.13. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

