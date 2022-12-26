Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,244 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 82,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.