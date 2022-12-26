Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.52 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.