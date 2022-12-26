Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,898 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

BCE stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.