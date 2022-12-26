Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,890 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 202,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

