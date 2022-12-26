Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $353.02 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.