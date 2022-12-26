Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ferrari worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $211.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

