Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.