Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

