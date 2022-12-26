Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.