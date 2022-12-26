Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,989,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

