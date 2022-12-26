Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

