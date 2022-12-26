Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

