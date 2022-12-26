Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Allegion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $105.03 on Monday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.