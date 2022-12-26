Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

UBER stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

