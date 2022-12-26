Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

