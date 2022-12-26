Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.69 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.