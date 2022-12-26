Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $53.45 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,142 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.