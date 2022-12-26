Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,463 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

