Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

