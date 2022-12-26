Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.