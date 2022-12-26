Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

