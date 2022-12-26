Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

